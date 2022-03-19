Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22: U.S. Air Force and Marines arrive at Subic Bay [Image 10 of 13]

    Balikatan 22: U.S. Air Force and Marines arrive at Subic Bay

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152) 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive at Subic Bay International Airport ahead of Balikatan 22 in the Philippines, Mar. 19, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    This work, Balikatan 22: U.S. Air Force and Marines arrive at Subic Bay [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Aviation
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22

