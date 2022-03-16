U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Hosts a Naturalization Ceremony on Camp Foster

Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the community center, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, on March 16, 2022. During naturalization ceremonies, family members and friends witness the final part of the overseas process of candidates becoming U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla V. Staten)

