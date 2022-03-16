Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Hosts a Naturalization Ceremony on Camp Foster

    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Hosts a Naturalization Ceremony on Camp Foster

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kayla Staten 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Seventeen candidates, including service members and Status of Forces Agreement personnel from 11 countries, gathered during a naturalization ceremony at the community center, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, on March 16, 2022. During naturalization ceremonies, family members and friends witness the final part of the overseas process of candidates becoming U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kayla V. Staten)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 01:19
    Photo ID: 7101227
    VIRIN: 220316-M-DG059-0024
    Resolution: 5129x3419
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Hosts a Naturalization Ceremony on Camp Foster [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Kayla Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    naturalization ceremony
    Camp Foster
    MCIPAC
    legal assistance office
    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

