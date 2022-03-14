Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Staff Sgt. Matthew Franks, a combat engineer assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Division, prepares to disassemble a weapon during the 2022 First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington March 15, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7101011
    VIRIN: 220314-A-LK945-963
    Resolution: 4430x3648
    Size: 967 KB
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition
    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition
    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Cold Steel
    First Army West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT