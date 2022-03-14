JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Staff Sgt. Matthew Franks, a combat engineer assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Division, prepares to disassemble a weapon during the 2022 First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington March 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7101011
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-LK945-963
|Resolution:
|4430x3648
|Size:
|967 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
