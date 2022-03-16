Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice (left), the First Army Division West senior enlisted advisor, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Matthew Franks, a combat engineer and Observer, Coach/Trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, who was declared the winner of the 2022 First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition at an awards ceremony held at 189th Inf. Bde. headquarters Mar. 16, 2022.

