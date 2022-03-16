Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice (left), the First Army Division West senior enlisted advisor, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Matthew Franks, a combat engineer and Observer, Coach/Trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, who was declared the winner of the 2022 First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition at an awards ceremony held at 189th Inf. Bde. headquarters Mar. 16, 2022.

    This work, Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Cold Steel
    First Army West

