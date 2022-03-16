JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice (center), the First Army Division West senior enlisted advisor, speaks to the participants of the 2022 First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition at the event's awards ceremony at 189th Infantry Brigade headquarters March 16,2022 at JBLM, Washington.

Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 Photo ID: 7101009 Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US This work, Cold Steel Brigade Hosts Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans