    Coast Guard assist disabled mariners 57 miles offshore Sarasota

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew tows a 21-foot disabled vessel with four people 57 miles offshore to the Coquina Beach boat ramp in Bradenton, Florida March 19, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

