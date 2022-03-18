Peter Beshar, the new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force meets with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during an office call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 18, 2022. Beshar will be the chief ethics official and legal officer providing oversight, guidance and direction to more than 2,600 Air Force military and civilian lawyers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:45 Photo ID: 7100973 VIRIN: 220318-F-AZ553-0011 Resolution: 3000x2438 Size: 5.03 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Frank Kendall meets new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force, by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.