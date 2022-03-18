Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecAF Frank Kendall meets new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force

    SecAF Frank Kendall meets new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Wayne Clark 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Peter Beshar, the new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force meets with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during an office call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 18, 2022. Beshar will be the chief ethics official and legal officer providing oversight, guidance and direction to more than 2,600 Air Force military and civilian lawyers worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:45
    Photo ID: 7100973
    VIRIN: 220318-F-AZ553-0011
    Resolution: 3000x2438
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Frank Kendall meets new general counsel of the Department of the Air Force, by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    General Counsel
    AZ553
    SecAF Kendall
    Peter J. Beshar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT