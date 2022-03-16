U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers from the 18th Mechanized Division, safely disposes of ordnance during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 16. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7100956
|VIRIN:
|220316-M-LT196-585
|Resolution:
|6651x4436
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish, U.S. Paratroopers detonate ordnance during combined training event [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
