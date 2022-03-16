Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish, U.S. Paratroopers detonate ordnance during combined training event [Image 4 of 4]

    Polish, U.S. Paratroopers detonate ordnance during combined training event

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers from the 18th Mechanized Division, safely disposes of ordnance during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 16. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
