Polish, U.S. Paratroopers detonate ordnance during combined training event

Polish soldiers assigned the 18th Mechanized Division, prepare to detonate ordnance during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 16. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission while being deployed to Poland is to assure our Allies by training along side them and providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

