    31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies [Image 4 of 5]

    31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samill Harkness, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, checks the security of munitions on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine Agile Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies. Missions such as these enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 08:12
    Photo ID: 7100804
    VIRIN: 220317-F-EU398-258
    Resolution: 4529x3235
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Agile Combat Employment
    USAFE-AAFRICA
    Croatian Allies

