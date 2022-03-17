31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samill Harkness, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, checks the security of munitions on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine Agile Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies. Missions such as these enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

