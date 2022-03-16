31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zack Conner, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, downloads engine data from a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon after it lands for Agile Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 16, 2022. Missions such as these enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 Location: ZAGREB, HR