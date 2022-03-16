31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons for Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

Senior Airman Zach Roux, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, checks the Hydraulic Gauge System of a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon after it lands for Agile Combat Employment operations at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 16, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine ACE operations with Croatian Allies during this flight. Missions such as these enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

