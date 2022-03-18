Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGMCG performs at Equifest

    CGMCG performs at Equifest

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christopher Johnson, a Soldier assigned to 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, prepares for a hurdle on March 18, 2022, in Salina, KS. Johnson took a fast approach towards the hurdle for his horse to clear it with no effort.

    IMAGE INFO

