    CGMCG performs at Equifest [Image 4 of 7]

    CGMCG performs at Equifest

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc Quinton Witt and SSG Robles Carlos, Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, perform at Equifest on March 18, 2022, in Salina, KS. Witt steered the wagon while Carlos readied his weapon during a Tactical Demonstration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7100624
    VIRIN: 220318-A-TG994-624
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGMCG performs at Equifest [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

