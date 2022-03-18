Spc Quinton Witt and SSG Robles Carlos, Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, perform at Equifest on March 18, 2022, in Salina, KS. Witt steered the wagon while Carlos readied his weapon during a Tactical Demonstration.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7100624
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-TG994-624
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGMCG performs at Equifest [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
