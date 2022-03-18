Spc Claudia Caudill, a Soldier assigned to 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, waves to the crowd on March 18, 2022, in Salina, KS. Caudill was participating in a Tactical Demonstration held at Equifest.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7100622
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-TG994-651
|Resolution:
|5959x3973
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGMCG performs at Equifest [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT