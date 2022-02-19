Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitson and James McMahon pose for a photo at the YMCA Salute to the Military event in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2021. Kitson recently earned the Coast Guard 17th District Enlisted Person of the Year and was recognized for her award at the YMCA event. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    awards
    clinic
    corpsman
    womens history month

