Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitson and James McMahon pose for a photo at the YMCA Salute to the Military event in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2021. Kitson recently earned the Coast Guard 17th District Enlisted Person of the Year and was recognized for her award at the YMCA event. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 14:17
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
