Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope [Image 1 of 3]

    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

    KETCHIKAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitson poses for a photo in Ketchikan, Alaska, March 19, 2021. Kitson recently earned the Coast Guard 17th District Enlisted Person of the Year due to her extensive achievements and impact on Coast Guard Base Ketchikan’s clinic operations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7100541
    VIRIN: 220319-G-G0217-1001
    Resolution: 535x611
    Size: 81.1 KB
    Location: KETCHIKAN, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope
    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope
    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    clinic
    corpsman
    womens history month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT