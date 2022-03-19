Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th SFS group photo [Image 1 of 3]

    149th SFS group photo

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Airmen from the 149th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 19, 2022. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Valerie R. Seelye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 11:58
    Photo ID: 7100523
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-ON660-017
    Resolution: 4412x2936
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th SFS group photo [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guard
    group photo
    149th SFS

