U.S. senior military leaders meet with Kuwait military officials at BPFMR

Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, talks with Brig. Gen. Fawaz Al-Harbi, Assistant Chief of Staff, Kuwaiti Army, before the start of the 7th Biannual Project Financial Management Review, held at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Kuwait City, on Mar. 16, 2022.

