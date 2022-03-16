U.S. senior military leaders meet with Kuwait military officials at BPFMR

Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, presents a gift to Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Otaibi, the director of Kuwaiti Military Cooperation Office, Kuwaiti Army, at the conclusion of the 7th Biannual Project Financial Management Review, held at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Kuwait City, on Mar. 16, 2022.

