    U.S. senior military leaders meet with Kuwait military officials at BPFMR

    U.S. senior military leaders meet with Kuwait military officials at BPFMR

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, presents a gift to Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Otaibi, the director of Kuwaiti Military Cooperation Office, Kuwaiti Army, at the conclusion of the 7th Biannual Project Financial Management Review, held at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Kuwait City, on Mar. 16, 2022.

    BPFMR

