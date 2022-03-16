Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, along with Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division's commanding general, and other senior U.S. military leaders, meet with Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Otaibi, the director of Kuwaiti Military Cooperation Office, Kuwaiti Army, and other Kuwait military officials at the 7th Biannual Project Financial Management Review, held at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Kuwait City, on Mar. 16, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 05:08 Photo ID: 7100241 VIRIN: 220316-A-JJ298-015 Resolution: 2130x1408 Size: 758.64 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. senior military leaders meet with Kuwait military officials at BPFMR [Image 4 of 4], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.