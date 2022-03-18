220318-N-GZ277-0008

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Lopez 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Lt. j.g. Carly Courtney, a native of Dixon, Ca. and a student naval aviator, engages with participants during the 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville,Tn. The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference provides an outreach opportunity for U.S. Naval Aviators to connect with women and girls of all ages to expose them to career options in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas C. Lopez)

