220318-N-GZ277-0005

U.S. Naval Aviators engage with participants during the 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville,Tn. The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference provides an outreach opportunity for U.S. Naval Aviators to connect with women and girls of all ages to expose them to career options in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas C. Lopez)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022
Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US