Charlie Company Pick Up

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabrielle Ortega, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the pick up process at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 18, 2022. The first thing drill instructors did was count every recruit and their gear to ensure they’re ready for training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US