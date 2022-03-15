Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Army Leadership Welcome ASAM Students to Learn Mission Capabilities [Image 11 of 11]

    Air Force and Army Leadership Welcome ASAM Students to Learn Mission Capabilities

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Thomas 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force leadership from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and U.S. Army leadership from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, discuss mission capabilities with students from the Advanced Study of Air Mobility class March 15, 2022. ASAM students spend 13 months completing the academic program and are exposed to military and commercial facets of logistics.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Katelynn Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:40
    Photo ID: 7098989
    VIRIN: 220315-F-NH817-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 43.37 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force and Army Leadership Welcome ASAM Students to Learn Mission Capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Katelynn Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    Pope Army Airfield
    Team Pope
    Advanced Study of Air Mobility

