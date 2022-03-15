Air Force and Army Leadership Welcome ASAM Students to Learn Mission Capabilities

U.S. Air Force leadership from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, and U.S. Army leadership from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, discuss mission capabilities with students from the Advanced Study of Air Mobility class March 15, 2022. ASAM students spend 13 months completing the academic program and are exposed to military and commercial facets of logistics.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Katelynn Thompson)

