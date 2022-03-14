Soldiers from 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1ACB conduct M249 Qualification March 14, 2022, at Grafenwoehr training area in Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves.)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 08:10
|Photo ID:
|7098623
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-DG300-0006
|Resolution:
|4287x2858
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M249 Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT