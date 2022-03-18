Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Police Chief Farewell Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    Sasebo Police Chief Farewell Meeting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From left, Sasebo Police Chief Inspector Hisayoshi Mikuriya, Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Sasebo Police Chief Tamotsu Ueki, and Lt. Stephen Caezza, CFAS Security Officer, pose for a photo after a farewell visit at CFAS March 18, 2022. CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 02:43
    Photo ID: 7098355
    VIRIN: 220318-N-CA060-1014
    Resolution: 5142x3428
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    security
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    meeting

