Sasebo Police Chief Farewell Meeting

From left, Sasebo Police Chief Inspector Hisayoshi Mikuriya, Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Sasebo Police Chief Tamotsu Ueki, and Lt. Stephen Caezza, CFAS Security Officer, pose for a photo after a farewell visit at CFAS March 18, 2022. CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
03.18.2022
|03.18.2022 02:43
|7098355
|220318-N-CA060-1014
|5142x3428
|1.39 MB
|Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|2
|0
