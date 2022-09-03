Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 01:45 Photo ID: 7098320 VIRIN: 220309-A-OE827-281 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.