Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today [Image 1 of 2]

    The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today

    FRANCE

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Hello Girls, switchboard network operators assigned to the American Expeditionary Forces during World War I. (Photo courtesy of CECOM)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 01:45
    Photo ID: 7098319
    VIRIN: 220317-A-OE827-185
    Resolution: 600x476
    Size: 67.37 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today
    The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Hello Girls Still Inspire Female Signal Soldiers Today

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    hello girls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT