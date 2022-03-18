Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Naval Base Car Care Center Re-Opening

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), cuts a ceremonial ribbon with Alejandro Hernandez, manager of the Auto Service Center, and Charlene DuBose, general manager for the Navy Exchange, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Car Care Center. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Naval Base Car Care Center Re-Opening, by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    Car Care Center

