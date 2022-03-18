Yokosuka Naval Base Car Care Center Re-Opening

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), cuts a ceremonial ribbon with Alejandro Hernandez, manager of the Auto Service Center, and Charlene DuBose, general manager for the Navy Exchange, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Car Care Center. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

