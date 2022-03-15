U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fireman carry their fellow recruits during a simulated CASEVAC run on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 15, 2022. This event was a segment of the Crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the Crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 00:09
|Photo ID:
|7098269
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-CA809-1054
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, India Crucible [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT