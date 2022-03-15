India Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fireman carry their fellow recruits during a simulated CASEVAC run on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 15, 2022. This event was a segment of the Crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the Crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)

