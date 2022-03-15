Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fireman carry their fellow recruits during a simulated CASEVAC run on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 15, 2022. This event was a segment of the Crucible – the culminating event of recruit training. After completing the Crucible’s physically and mentally demanding challenges over the course of 54-hours with limited food and sleep, the recruits will finally have the privilege to call themselves United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7098269
    VIRIN: 220315-M-CA809-1054
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.6 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Crucible [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

