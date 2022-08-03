220308-N-CD319-1064 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 08, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paul Aldana uses primer to help paint aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 21:54 Photo ID: 7098074 VIRIN: 220308-N-CD319-1064 Resolution: 752x1128 Size: 188.22 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.