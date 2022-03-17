Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Reopens Ajisai Heights

    CFAY Reopens Ajisai Heights

    FPO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 17, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), left, and Amy Rule, wife of Ambassador Rahm Emmanuel, commemorate the reopening of Ajisai Heights. Ajisai Heights was recently revitalized as project to improve housing onboard CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7098069
    VIRIN: 220317-N-PL960-1030
    Resolution: 4422x2948
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: FPO, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Reopens Ajisai Heights [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

