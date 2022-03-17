YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 17, 2022) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), left, and Amy Rule, wife of Ambassador Rahm Emmanuel, commemorate the reopening of Ajisai Heights. Ajisai Heights was recently revitalized as project to improve housing onboard CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.



(U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 21:24 Photo ID: 7098069 VIRIN: 220317-N-PL960-1030 Resolution: 4422x2948 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FPO, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Reopens Ajisai Heights [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.