220317-N-GZ277-0005

From left to right, Cmdr. Melanie “Bruce” Ahle, a native of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Executive Officer of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, Lt. Bailey “MiLS” Bray, a native of Wilmington, De., Advanced Helicopter Instructor of Helicopter Training Command (HT) 28, Lt. Jane “CHIP” Wissman, a native of Greenwich, Ct., a MH-60R Sea Hawk pilot assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, pose for a photo at the 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville,Tn. The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference provides an outreach opportunity for U.S. Naval Aviators to connect with women and girls of all ages to expose them to career options in Naval Aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas C. Lopez)

