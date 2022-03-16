AIEA, Hawaii (March 16, 2022) - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor labels a groundwater sample at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:32 Photo ID: 7097595 VIRIN: 220316-N-FD567-1050 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.01 MB Location: AIEA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Well Routine Maintenance Inspections [Image 3 of 3], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.