Tulsa Air National Guard recognizes Women's History Month

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Breanna Sadd, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is highlighted in honor of Women’s History Month, March 6, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Sadd said that her favorite part of being a woman in the armed forces is being an example of equality that did not always exist in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

