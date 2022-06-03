Staff Sgt. Breanna Sadd, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is highlighted in honor of Women’s History Month, March 6, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Sadd said that her favorite part of being a woman in the armed forces is being an example of equality that did not always exist in the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:10 Photo ID: 7097538 VIRIN: 220306-Z-IA685-3585 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 6.88 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa Air National Guard recognizes Women's History Month, by Amn Alyssa Smalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.