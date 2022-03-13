220313-N-CF580-0123 BALTIC SEA (March 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts maneuvering drills with Swedish Navy Koster-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Vinga (M75) in the Baltic Sea, March 13. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7097172
|VIRIN:
|220313-N-CF580-0123
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|N/A, BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Drills with HMS Vinga (M75), by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
