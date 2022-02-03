Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Sig Strategic Bn Best Warrior Competition, 02 Mar. 2022.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Pfc. Ricky Seberig, Network Specialist, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion carries jerry cans full of water in a stress shooting exercise at the Engagement Skill Trainer, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo Mr. Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

