Pfc. Ricky Seberig, Network Specialist, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion carries jerry cans full of water in a stress shooting exercise at the Engagement Skill Trainer, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army photo Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7097169
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-HZ738-0074
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Sig Strategic Bn Best Warrior Competition, 02 Mar. 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT