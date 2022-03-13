Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Drills with HMS Vinga (M75)

    N/A, BALTIC SEA

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220313-N-CF580-0112 BALTIC SEA (March 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts maneuvering drills with Swedish Navy Koster-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Vinga (M75) in the Baltic Sea, March 13. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Drills with HMS Vinga (M75), by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

