220313-N-CF580-0112 BALTIC SEA (March 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts maneuvering drills with Swedish Navy Koster-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Vinga (M75) in the Baltic Sea, March 13. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7097160 VIRIN: 220313-N-CF580-0112 Resolution: 5507x3671 Size: 2.37 MB Location: N/A, BALTIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Drills with HMS Vinga (M75), by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.