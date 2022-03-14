Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are MSC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    My name is Christopher George; I’m a lieutenant in the US Navy Reserve and a Third Mate with the American Maritime Officers. At present, I am assigned to MV Cape Washington (T-AKR 9961), where I am serving as Military Sealift Command’s Tactical Advisor (TACAD) onboard the ship. As a TACAD, I am in charge of secure communications with shore side personnel, as well as conducting contested environment training to instruct the ships crew on topics such as darken ship, tactical communications, zigzag routes, and operational security.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 10:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
