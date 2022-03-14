We Are MSC

My name is Christopher George; I’m a lieutenant in the US Navy Reserve and a Third Mate with the American Maritime Officers. At present, I am assigned to MV Cape Washington (T-AKR 9961), where I am serving as Military Sealift Command’s Tactical Advisor (TACAD) onboard the ship. As a TACAD, I am in charge of secure communications with shore side personnel, as well as conducting contested environment training to instruct the ships crew on topics such as darken ship, tactical communications, zigzag routes, and operational security.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 10:41
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
