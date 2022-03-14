USS Milwaukee Conducts VBSS Drill

220314-N-HD110-1030

PACIFIC OCEAN - (March 14, 2022) -- Sailors conduct a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 14, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 03.14.2022