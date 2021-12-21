Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lifelong woman environmentalist trailblazes leadership path

    Lifelong woman environmentalist trailblazes leadership path

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Greg Nash 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Danielle Szimanski, a dual-role U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, ecologist and project manager, and Engineering With Nature (EWN) Coastal Practice lead, visits the Masonville Cove ecological park in Baltimore, Dec. 21, 2021. As part of Women’s History month, Szimanski serves as a beacon of hope for women pursuing leadership roles. Her trailblazing path helps showcase how women advance, evaluate, and communicate environmental science that informs impactful decisions to protect the environment now and into the future. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7096894
    VIRIN: 211221-A-OX377-1008
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 491.27 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifelong woman environmentalist trailblazes leadership path, by Greg Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lifelong woman environmentalist trailblazes leadership path

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Women’s History Month
    Chesapeake Bay
    women empowerment
    Engineering With Nature
    COE-Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT