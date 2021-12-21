Lifelong woman environmentalist trailblazes leadership path

Danielle Szimanski, a dual-role U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, ecologist and project manager, and Engineering With Nature (EWN) Coastal Practice lead, visits the Masonville Cove ecological park in Baltimore, Dec. 21, 2021. As part of Women’s History month, Szimanski serves as a beacon of hope for women pursuing leadership roles. Her trailblazing path helps showcase how women advance, evaluate, and communicate environmental science that informs impactful decisions to protect the environment now and into the future. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Nash)

