    USS Billings Conducts Major Conflagration Drill

    USS Billings Conducts Major Conflagration Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220314-N-GF955-1093
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 14, 2022) -- Chief Warrant Officer Josephus Ansumana, right, and Lt. Christopher Maginniss, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), man a damage control locker during a major conflagration drill, March 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7096873
    VIRIN: 220314-N-GF955-1093
    Resolution: 5368x4294
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts Major Conflagration Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNAVSO
    DC Drill
    US Fourth Fleet
    CONFLAG
    USS Billings

