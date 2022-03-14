USS Billings Conducts Major Conflagration Drill

220314-N-GF955-1093

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 14, 2022) -- Chief Warrant Officer Josephus Ansumana, right, and Lt. Christopher Maginniss, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), man a damage control locker during a major conflagration drill, March 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

