USS Porter (DDG 78) Chow Time

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 16, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Martinez reviews a recipe in the ship's galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 16. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

