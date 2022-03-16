Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Chow Time [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Chow Time

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 16, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dakota Golden mixes a vat of beef cubes in the ship's galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 16. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 07:38
    Photo ID: 7096678
    VIRIN: 220316-N-GW139-1016
    Resolution: 5653x4038
    Size: 905 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Chow Time [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Ocean
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Food preparation
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

