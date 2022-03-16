Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a fresh-water washdown

    Gridley conducts a fresh-water washdown

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2022) Ensign Michael Chandler scrubs down an exterior bulkhead aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a fresh water washdown evolution in the Arabian Gulf, March 16. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:44
    Photo ID: 7096464
    VIRIN: 220316-N-JO829-1042
    Resolution: 4780x3414
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a fresh-water washdown, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gridley
    Cleaning
    Lincoln
    DDG
    FWWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT