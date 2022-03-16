Gridley conducts a fresh-water washdown

ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2022) Ensign Michael Chandler scrubs down an exterior bulkhead aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a fresh water washdown evolution in the Arabian Gulf, March 16. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

