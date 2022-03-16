Paratroopers from Comanche Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct a reconnaissance and surveillance patrol during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 16, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and tests the combat readiness of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, while paratroopers from 4-25 IBCT (ABN) act as the opposition force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 22:52 Photo ID: 7096241 VIRIN: 220316-A-CB603-013 Resolution: 5114x3409 Size: 3.57 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartans Conduct Patrols during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.