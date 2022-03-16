Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans Conduct Patrols during JPMRC 22-02 [Image 4 of 9]

    Spartans Conduct Patrols during JPMRC 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from Comanche Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct a reconnaissance and surveillance patrol during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 16, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and tests the combat readiness of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, while paratroopers from 4-25 IBCT (ABN) act as the opposition force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7096239
    VIRIN: 220316-A-XI247-006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

